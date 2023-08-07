Ohio Ag Net Podcast Fields & Fame: Crop Tour to State Fair

It’s that time of the season for the Ohio Crop Tour with OSU Extension and Ohio Country Journal. In this podcast, Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg are joined by Extension’s Greg LaBarge to discuss the major events of the growing season and what the travel crop sampling teams will be on the lookout for in the coming week. From yield estimates to season predictions, growers are getting into the fields and collecting data.

Also in this week’s podcast:

Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions

Joel Penhorwood recaps the records and champions of the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

Matt Bowers with Dye Real Estate

Matt Reese hears about current farmland prices, alternative energy sources, and evaluating your current land value.

Between the Rows with Lawrence Onweller and Doug Miller

Weekly farmer update from Fulton and Fayette counties discussing best practices with recent rain.

GNG Ambassadors at the Fair

Joel Penhorwood speaks with Grow Next Gen Ambassador, Shelbie Snoke, about new STEM-based activities they are bringing to county fairs and classrooms. … Continue reading