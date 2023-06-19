Ohio Ag Net Podcast Golden Agriculture: Ohio Wheat and California’s Proposition 12

In this week’s episode, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg on the Ohio Ag Net podcast as they dive into the challenges of golden agriculture. They will discuss growing updates of Ohio’s golden wheat crop and the golden state of California’s proposition 12 regulation. The podcast guest, Pat Hord of Hord Family Farms, joins the conversation to shed light on the next steps for the hog industry and the future impact Prop 12 holds for Ohio producers. The conversation will cover the upcoming ballot initiative, state rights, and the significant work carried out by Ohio’s Livestock Care Standards Board.

Matt takes a look at wheat breeding efforts of Grow Pro Genetics while speaking with Ken Davis. He also hears from Neil Horrom of Mercer Landmark on how wheat farmers are being incentivized for collecting data and utilizing the newest technologies to track sustainability. The talk of early wheat harvest and the current growing season is discussed by Stephanie Karhoff with Ohio State Extension.… Continue reading