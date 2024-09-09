Ohio Ag Net Podcast: In the heart of the drought

This week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast takes us to the heart of the 2024 drought in Morgan County, where Matt Reese sits down with local livestock producers Austin Wiseman, Gary Haines, and OSU Extension Field Specialist Garth Ruff to discuss the challenges facing the area’s cattle and beef markets.

In our featured audio, Dale Minyo provides a biodiesel update with Madi Corbi of the Ohio Soybean Council, and Dusty Sonnenberg has a legislative update from Brandon Kern with the Ohio Soybean Association. Don’t miss Matt’s Between the Rows update with Union County farmer Jeff Rea, brought to you by Seed Genetics Direct.

Tune in for these stories and more in this week’s episode.… Continue reading