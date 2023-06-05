Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ohio’s Favorite Flavors and Breeds

National Dairy Month kicks off this week’s episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosted by Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg. Scott Higgins joins the conversation to talk about the visions of the American Dairy Association Mideast, and favorite dairy products of the season. They will discuss challenges with slim dairy margins, along with product processing opportunities in the state.

Middle school students are practicing utilizing their wallets at Graham Middle School. Joel Penhorwood interviews Principal Nick Guidera, discussing the GrowNextGen program in his school. Real Money Real World for youth financial literacy was giving hands-on experiences with the dollar.

Matt checks in with WJ Fannin, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Commercial Cattleman of the Year, in Fayette County. From stockyard sales to individual cuts of meat, his business meets the needs of consumers. They will talk about cattle barn technology and operating a data-driven herd.

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

6:15 – Nick Guidera on Real Money Real World

13:53 – Cattleman of the Year: WJ Fannin

18:28 – Dairy Outlook with Scott Higgins