Ohio Ag Net Podcast Restoring the Soil of Tomorrow with No-Till Farming

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Ted Logan who is the current Ohio No-Till Farmer of the Year. Ted is a farmer in Morrow County that switched to no-till around 15 years ago. Initially, he switched to save on labor, but he now shares the benefits his soil has experienced.

More in this week's podcast:

Mike Heffelfinger, Van Wert County Farmer: Mike joins Dale to talk about a farmers perspective on the GrowNextGen program through the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio soybean farmers. Ani Katchova, The Ohio State University: Ani is a professor at OSU and she talks with Matt about the farm income outlook. Tim Trotter, Edge Dairy Cooperative: Tim is the CEO and he chats with Joel about the legislative issues that are facing the dairy industry.

