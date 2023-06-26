Ohio Ag Net Podcast Small Farm, Strong Genetics

On this week’s episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, a Champaign county operation is making a strong presence in dairy genetics. Matt Reese, Joel Penhorwood, and Dusty Sonnenberg welcome Jenny Thomas of Triple T Holsteins to end National Dairy Month. Their discussion highlights the value of small farms, the in-and-outs of livestock photography, and the busy schedule of a small herd.

Rainfall has been looking different everywhere in the state; Matt visits with Laurence Onweller of Fulton County to get an update on the Northwest Ohio growing season and rainfall in his region. Dale visits with Olivia Pflaumer, environmental science educator, at the Grow Next Gen Ag Biotech Graduate Academy. Students are not leaving problems unsolved in Pflaumer’s science classroom. They discuss biotechnology in the agriculture classroom and its impact on students.

Soybean-based pretzels, tomato juice, and bread are all workings of Ohio State researcher, Dr. Yael Vodovotz. Dale speaks with her about her interdisciplinary research with the agriculture college and medical school.… Continue reading