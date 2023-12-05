Ohio Ag Net Podcast Wassail Wonders: Toasting to Tradition

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Shelly Detwiler who is from Union County. She is a berry farmer and also writes a monthly column for the Ohio Country Journal. Shelly talks about the history and tradition behind the holiday drink, wassail.

Amanda Northstine, Teacher: Amanda talks with Dale about the GrowNextGen program and the benefits she sees in her junior high classroom. Jeff & Doug Greig, Greig Christmas Tree Farm: Matt Talks with Jeff and Doug about the Christmas tree season and their success Dr. Ian Sheldon, Professor at The Ohio State University: Matt talks with Dr. Sheldon about international trade.

Intro0:00Amanda Northstine3:23Jeff & Doug Greig13:36Dr. Ian Sheldon21:07Main Conversation, Shelly Detwiler34:01