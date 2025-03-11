Ohio Ag Net welcomes WLGN serving Hocking and surrounding counties

Ohio Ag Net is proud to welcome a new station to our family of radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

We say thank you to 98.3 WLGN serving Hocking and surrounding counties. Tune in at 5:40 AM, 11:40 AM, and 4:40 PM Monday-Friday to hear the Ohio Ag Net.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial!

Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.