Ohio Agricultural Council announces 2025 Hall of Fame inductees

The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) is set to honor the 2025 awardees who have significantly contributed to the advancement of Ohio's agricultural industry. The 2025 OAC Hall of Fame ceremony will celebrate the achievements of John H. Davis of Carrollton, the late Bill Isler of Prospect, John Linder of Edison, and the late Steven D. Maurer of Botkins. Each has uniquely impacted Ohio agriculture through service, innovation, and commitment to community. "Each of these individuals have left a meaningful and lasting imprint on Ohio agriculture," said Tadd Nicholson, president of the Ohio Agricultural Council and executive director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. "With representation from the farm gate to education and state agencies, our 2025 inductees have given of their time, talent and leadership to advance the interests of our Industry and have served with distinction." The ceremony, marking its 59th year, is expected to draw over 600 attendees, including community leaders, industry professionals and family members who will gather to pay tribute to the inductees' lifelong dedication and service to Ohio's agricultural industry.