Ohio Agricultural Council scholarships

The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) is excited to announce the opening of scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 school year. OAC is dedicated to supporting the future leaders of the agricultural industry and is pleased to offer scholarships to assist students in pursuing a career in an agricultural-related field.

“OAC is proud to support the education of the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Chris Henney, President of the Ohio Agricultural Council. “We believe in the potential of Ohio’s youth to make meaningful contributions to the agricultural industry, and these scholarships are one way we can help them achieve their educational and career goals.”

OAC scholarships are open to high school seniors who are preparing to enter college, as well as undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in college. To be eligible, applicants or their parent or legal guardian must be residents of Ohio. OAC is looking for individuals who exhibit a strong commitment to the agricultural industry and a passion for making a positive impact in their communities.… Continue reading