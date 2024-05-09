Ohio Agricultural Council to honor the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) is set to honor the 2024 awardees who have significantly contributed to the advancement of Ohio’s agricultural community. The 2024 OAC Hall of Fame ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the late David W. Brandt of Carroll, Bill and Janet Butler of Hillsboro, Fred Finney of Wooster and the late Raymond A. Miller of Hilliard. Each has uniquely impacted Ohio agriculture through innovation, education and leadership.

“It is with great honor and respect that we celebrate the lasting legacies of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees,” said Tadd Nicholson, President of the Ohio Agricultural Council and executive director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “Their visionary leadership and relentless commitment have propelled our agricultural industry forward, making significant contributions at both local and national levels.”

The ceremony, marking its 58th year, is expected to draw over 600 attendees including community leaders, industry professionals and family members who will gather to pay tribute to the inductees’ lifelong dedication and service to Ohio’s agricultural sector.… Continue reading