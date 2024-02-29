Ohio agricultural teachers named finalists for Golden Owl Award
Educators devote limitless time, and often their own resources, to helping students pursue their passions. To recognize the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, AgCredit, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Nationwide are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.
From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, nominations were collected for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Ohio.
Ohio’s 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award finalists are:
Jessie Schulze, Delta FFA
Tod Fox, Ashland FFA
Tom Mazzaro, Pymatuning Valley FFA
Julie Stawowy, Old Fort FFA
Dena Wuebker, Versailles FFA
Tom Jolliff, North Union FFA
Caleb Hickman, Utica FFA
Tyler Lones, Sheridan FFA
Chyann Kendel, Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA
Rob Brokaw, New Lexington FFA.
Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $1,500 donation to their school’s agricultural program to support future educational efforts.… Continue reading