Ohio agricultural teachers named finalists for Golden Owl Award

Educators devote limitless time, and often their own resources, to helping students pursue their passions. To recognize the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, AgCredit, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Nationwide are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, nominations were collected for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Ohio.

Ohio’s 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Jessie Schulze, Delta FFA

Tod Fox, Ashland FFA

Tom Mazzaro, Pymatuning Valley FFA

Julie Stawowy, Old Fort FFA

Dena Wuebker, Versailles FFA

Tom Jolliff, North Union FFA

Caleb Hickman, Utica FFA

Tyler Lones, Sheridan FFA

Chyann Kendel, Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA

Rob Brokaw, New Lexington FFA.

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $1,500 donation to their school's agricultural program to support future educational efforts.