Ohio agriculture continues to address mental health

By Matt Reese

Hopefully, a bountiful, safely harvested crop from a growing season’s worth of work has paid off. The hay is made. The bins are full. The combine is back in the shop. Preparations for livestock have been taken care of for the winter. It is a good feeling as 2024 draws near to reflect on the blessings resulting from the year’s labors with the promise of a chance to rest and relax after the long hours of harvest. Now is the chance to reap the rewards of agricultural efforts sewn in 2023.

While this time of year is wonderful for so many to celebrate so much, it can also be a very difficult time for those whose efforts in 2023 did not turn out as planned. Weather, pests, diseases, interest rates, commodity markets, equipment breakdowns, and countless other factors can make the best efforts fall short on the farm.