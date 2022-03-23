Ohio agriculture teachers named finalists for Ag Educator of the Year

Agricultural educators serve a critical role in the communities they serve, devoting countless hours to preparing students for successful careers and helping them pursue their passions. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA are honoring 10 exceptional educators as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, Ohio FFA collected nominations for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across the state.

Ohio’s 2021-2022 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Tricia Schoen, Genoa-Penta FFA, GenoaLaura Ringler, Plymouth FFA, PlymouthLowell Moodt, Grand Valley FFA, OrwellBarrett Zimmerman, Clyde FFA, ClydeSarah Heilers, Anna FFA, AnnaAaron Thompson, Upper Scioto Valley-OHP FFA, McGuffeyJeff Tilley, Amanda-Clearcreek FFA, AmandaTim Kilpatrick, Coshocton County Career Center FFA, CoshoctonEric Heeg, Blanchester Great Oaks FFA, BlanchesterAbby Campbell, Fort Frye FFA, Beverly

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 donation to their school's agricultural program to support future educational efforts.