Ohio Beef Council Hires Anna Gest as manager of nutrition education programs

The Ohio Beef Council (OBC) Operating Committee, responsible for Beef Checkoff demand building investments in the state, recently expanded its beef nutrition focus through the creation of a full-time position. Anna Gest of Grafton, Ohio will serve as the Manager of Nutrition Education Programs. Gest was most recently the part-time Nutrition Coordinator for the council.

Gest is a Registered Dietitian who has been working with OBC since 2018. As Manager of Nutrition Education Programs, Gest will engage with medical professionals, health organizations, educators, and school nutrition stakeholders to share beef, nutrition, and health information. She will also assist with digital and social media campaign creation related to beef as part of a healthy lifestyle.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Gest also has a Masters degree from Kent State University. She has previously worked as a hospital dietitian. She and her husband, Andy, have a small feedlot and grain farm in Lorain County.