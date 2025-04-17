Ohio Beef Youth Council hosting Beef Youth Days

In partnership with Ohio State University Extension, 4-H Youth Development, and the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine, the Ohio Beef Youth Council is offering two beef youth days.

The beef youth days are scheduled for May 17 at The Ohio State University, Columbus and May 31 at Ohio State ATI, Wooster. Sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Youth ages 8 to 21 years of age are welcome, and parents are invited to attend as well. There is a registration fee to attend that includes lunch.

The program will be the same at both locations and will cover important beef industry topics for different age divisions. Participants ages 8 to 12 will learn about biosecurity, nutrition, genetics, carcass evaluation, and cut IDs. Participants 13 and up will learn about biosecurity, nutrition, genetics, carcass evaluation, cut IDs, reproduction and utilization of the calving simulator.

There will be hands-on sessions where participants will be able to engage and elevate their knowledge and skills in the beef industry.