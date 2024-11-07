Ohio Cattlemen’s Association announces Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet date

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) 2025 Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet will be held on a new date Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus, Ohio. The event is an afternoon of business and policy discussion to decide the association’s top priorities for the year and an evening celebrating OCA’s annual award winners.

Beef industry youth and their parents are invited to join the association’s youth leaders on Saturday morning for the roll-out of the new OCA Youth Council. These youth council leaders will debut new programs and opportunities that will be available for young people from all beef backgrounds and experiences. The morning will also include a panel featuring industry professionals describing their journeys and experiences that led them to their current successful careers.

The guest speaker for the annual meeting is Colin Woodall. Woodall, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) leads the country’s oldest and largest national trade association for cattle producers as the trusted voice and definitive leader of the beef industry.… Continue reading