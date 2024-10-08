Ohio Cattlemen’s Association BEST Program enhances stockmanship competitions

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) Program includes the Stockmanship division that provides youth participants, with or without cattle, the opportunity to showcase their talent outside of the show ring by expanding their knowledge of cattle and the industry. It is open to all Ohio youth regardless of if they show cattle during the BEST show season. The Stockmanship division is comprised of beef industry-focused educational competitions that are held in conjunction with BEST shows.

The OCA BEST program recently organized a new stockmanship committee to enhance and update the educational value and execution of the Stockmanship contests in preparation for the upcoming season.

This year the Stockmanship program will utilize fact sheets, study guides, and rubrics before each competition to allow participants the opportunity to review the material and better prepare for each contest.

A cumulative points scale for the Stockmanship division will be utilized for overall finishes and end-of-year point tabulation.… Continue reading