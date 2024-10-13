Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Buckeye Breeders Series updates for 2024-2025

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is reminding Ohio breeders to utilize the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) program in their cattle marketing efforts this fall. The BBS program is a points division of the BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) program. It features cattle bred in Ohio and runs throughout the BEST show season. Only registered steers and heifers that were bred, born, and raised by an Ohio breeder are eligible. Breeders are encouraged to utilize the BBS logo in their marketing materials. It is available to download at ohiocattle.org under BEST and Buckeye Breeders Series.

The BBS program highlights these registered cattle at each BEST sanctioned show in a separate points division. Crossbreds are not eligible to participate in the BBS. Beginning with the Mardi Gras Masquerade, Nov. 22-24, 2024 and continuing at every BEST show throughout the season, cattle entered in the BBS program will have their own separate set of points that will run parallel to the BEST program.… Continue reading