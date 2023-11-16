Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s BEST celebrates 25 years

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) Program is excited to celebrate 25 years of the program with this year’s theme “Cheers to the BEST 25 Years” alongside sponsoring partners: Robbins Show Cattle, Ag-Pro, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land & Cattle Co, Giulitto Trucking LLC, M.H. EBY Inc., Performance Training Solutions, Ricer Equipment, Shepard Cattle Company/Six R Farms, Weaver Livestock, The Folks Printing, Dickson Cattle Co., Jones Show Cattle, and RD Jones Excavating.

BEST is a youth development program of OCA that recognizes Ohio’s junior beef exhibitors for participation and placings through a series of sanctioned cattle shows that include showmanship competitions, educational contests, leadership opportunities and community service. Juniors earn points for participation in each sanctioned show which they are rewarded for at the end-of-season awards banquet.

The schedule for this year’s season is as follows:

