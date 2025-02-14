Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarships presented

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) recently held its annual meeting to award over 25 scholarships to beef industry youth who have aspirations of pursuing careers in the agriculture and beef industry. These scholarships were made possible through the Cattlemen’s Gala, sales proceeds from the Ohio beef license plates, funds raised from the putt-putt course at the Ohio State Fair, and generous donors such as Saltwell Western Store, the Noah Cox Memorial Fund, and the Ohio Cattlewomen’s Association.

The following are the 2024 scholarship recipients.

• Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships: Megan Becker, Washington County; Harrison Blay, Portage County; Marissa Graham, Licking County; Isabel Hiles, Pickaway County; Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County; Maria McIntosh, Champaign County; Delaney Moore, Fairfield County; Cheyenne Myers, Stark County; Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County; Celeste Rummell, Tuscarawas County; Katelynn Wallace, Miami County; and Emma Yochum, Highland County

• Tagged for Greatness Scholarships: Josh Dickson, Licking County; Carter Lampe, Wood County; McKenzie Pitcock, Muskingum County; and Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County.… Continue reading