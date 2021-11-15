Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year nominations for 2022

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Almost every acre of crops in Ohio has a crop advisor working with the owner or operator. These advisors are to a great extent well trained, educated, and continue to learn about new ways of producing crops economically and in an environmentally safe manner. Ohio has approximately 500 Certified Crop Advisers helping manage those crop acres. Please nominate your CCA for Ohio CCA of the Year.

The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award was designed to recognize individuals who are highly motivated, deliver exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management and crop production and have contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

The past 10 years of CCA of the Year:

For 2021, Thomas Puch of Heritage Cooperative was the winner.… Continue reading