Ohio Chapter of American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers Summer Meeting set

The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) is the largest professional association for rural property land experts, boasting over 2100 members in 31 chapters throughout the United States. Over 40 percent of ASFMRA’s members hold a designation as an Accredited Farm Manager (AFM), Accredited Rural Appraiser (ARA), Real Property Review Appraiser (RPRA) or Accredited Agricultural Consultant (ACC).

The Ohio Chapter will be offering it members the opportunity to earn 7 hours of CE credit, and will include the following sessions:

Michael Family Farm, Farming Practices & Technology: Kathy Sponheim Michaels is a large specialty crop producer with contracts with major supermarkets throughout Ohio and the Midwest.WOTUS & Water Quality Update: Larry Antosh, Sr Dir, Policy Dev & Env Policy, Ohio Farm BureauFarm Bill Update: Brandon Kern, Sr Dir, Policy Dev & Env Policy, Ohio Farm BureauEast Palestine Train Derailment and the Aftermath for the Ag Community: Haly Shoemaker, OSU ExtensionTax and Legal Updates: This presentation will focus tax and legal issues from across the country that could affect Ohioans: Jeff Lewis, OSU Extension Ag LawTour of Woodruff Farms Dairy and Milk Bottling facility.… Continue reading