Ohio corn and wheat leaders serving at the national level

Ohio Corn & Wheat is fortunate to have growers from around the state recognize the importance of being involved in larger organizations that benefit Ohio’s corn and small grain economy. In fact, several members of Ohio Corn & Wheat’s three boards of directors are involved at the national level. They’re taking part in influential conversations and relationships at a national level with other grain producers, trade professionals, policy makers, industry executives, and more.

In 2025, 23 Ohio growers are stepping up to the plate and committing to furthering American agriculture. For the National Corn Growers Association, growers can serve as an Action Team member, as a Voting Delegate, on the Board of Directors, or as a Director of MAIZALL. This year, Ohio has a grower in all categories.

Jed Bower from Fayette County is serving as the First Vice President of NCGA, National Corn Growers Association Foundation, National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Advisory Board, Resolutions Committee Chair.… Continue reading