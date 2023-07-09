Ohio Corn Marketing Program seeks election to board for five districts

Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Brian Baldridge, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture will conduct an election of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program Board on December 5, 2023.

The Ohio Corn Marketing Program is designed to increase the market for corn and enhance opportunities for Ohio corn growers. The program provides funds for corn research, education, and market development and promotion.

The election to the Board will include these five districts.

District 2: Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood

District 6: Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland

District 8: Auglaize, Mercer, Miami, Shelby

District 11: Darke, Montgomery, Preble

District 14: Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross

The Nomination Procedure is as follows:

• Nominating petitions may be obtained from Brian Baldridge, Director Ohio Department of Agriculture

Legal Section

8995 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068-3399

Telephone (800) 282-1955 or (614) 728-6390

• Petitions require at least 25 valid signatures from Ohio corn growers who reside within the district in which the candidate seeks election.