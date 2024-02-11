Ohio Corn & Wheat celebrates yield contest winners

The 2023 growing season had some amazing corn yields across the State of Ohio. The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers annually host the Ohio Corn Yield Contest. Part of that contest is a 300+ bushel per acre club. There were 21 of the entries in the Corn yield contest qualifying for the 300+ bushel club. The overall winner in Ohio was Corey Farrens from Madison County with a yield of 340.46 bushels per acre. Corey, along with his agronomist from Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scott Spelman, visit with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg and share about the past growing season, never letting the corn have a bad day, and the team approach it took to get to the top corn yield in the contest. Runner-up in the state was Don Jackson of Preble County with 324.7-bushel corn.

Farrens and Jackson were also winners in the National Corn Yield Contest. Farrons was third in the Conventional Non-irrigated Class and Jackson was third in the Strip-till Non-irrigated Class. … Continue reading