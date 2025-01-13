Ohio Corn & Wheat congratulates Rep. Miller

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) would like to congratulate U.S. Congressman Max Miller (R-7th District) on his appointment to the prestigious Ways and Means Committee for the 119th U.S. Congress.

Miller, a 2024 Guardian of Ohio Corn & Wheat award recipient, will now hold a powerful seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and will be responsible for helping to shape legislation related to important fiscal issues such as taxes, tariffs, and social programs.

“I am confident that Representative Max Miller will do an excellent job looking out for the financial needs of Ohio farmers in his new appointment to the Ways and Means Committee,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “In the coming year, it will be important to develop commonsense tax and trade policies that help and not hurt growers. Representative Max Miller is definitely the right man for that job.”

Ohio Corn & Wheat works to create opportunities for long-term Ohio corn and small grain grower profitability and houses two checkoffs and one membership-based organization.