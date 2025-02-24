Ohio Corn & Wheat elects new board leadership for 2025
Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is proud to announce the newly elected leaders for the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, the Ohio Corn Marketing Program, and the Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program for the upcoming year.
“Our board members play a vital role in our organization’s success,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “These leaders possess extensive experience, both as representatives of OCW and as committed members of Ohio’s agricultural community. I’m eager to collaborate with them in the upcoming year.”
Below is the complete list of 2025 OCW leaders.
Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association
- President: Tyler Drewes of Wood County
- Vice President: Eric Tipton of Fayette County
- Secretary/Treasurer: Scott Ruck of Wayne County
- Chairman: Dennis Vennekotter of Putnam County
Ohio Corn Marketing Program
- Chair: Patty Mann of Shelby County
- Vice Chair: Scott Haerr of Clark County
- Secretary/Treasurer: Craig Downing of Putnam County
- Past Chair: Anthony Bush of Morrow County
Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program
- Chair: Owen Niese of Richland County
- Vice Chair: Bill Schroeder of Putnam County
- Secretary/Treasurer: Derek Hetrick of Sandusky County
- Past Chair: Stephanie Bowsher of Allen County
For additional information about Ohio Corn & Wheat, the complete Board of Directors, and ways to participate, visit OhioCornAndWheat.org