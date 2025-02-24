Ohio Corn & Wheat elects new board leadership for 2025

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is proud to announce the newly elected leaders for the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, the Ohio Corn Marketing Program, and the Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program for the upcoming year.

“Our board members play a vital role in our organization’s success,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “These leaders possess extensive experience, both as representatives of OCW and as committed members of Ohio’s agricultural community. I’m eager to collaborate with them in the upcoming year.”

Below is the complete list of 2025 OCW leaders.

Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association

President: Tyler Drewes of Wood County

Vice President: Eric Tipton of Fayette County

Secretary/Treasurer: Scott Ruck of Wayne County

Chairman: Dennis Vennekotter of Putnam County

Ohio Corn Marketing Program

Chair: Patty Mann of Shelby County

Vice Chair: Scott Haerr of Clark County

Secretary/Treasurer: Craig Downing of Putnam County

Past Chair: Anthony Bush of Morrow County

Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program

Chair: Owen Niese of Richland County

Vice Chair: Bill Schroeder of Putnam County

Secretary/Treasurer: Derek Hetrick of Sandusky County

Past Chair: Stephanie Bowsher of Allen County

For additional information about Ohio Corn & Wheat, the complete Board of Directors, and ways to participate, visit OhioCornAndWheat.org… Continue reading