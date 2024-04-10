Ohio Corn & Wheat Emerging Leaders Summit

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) selected and hosted 10 farmers across the state of Ohio to participate in its Emerging Leader Summit, a two-day program designed to help growers develop skills in leadership, communication and advocacy.

“The Emerging Leaders Summit is our opportunity to equip industry leaders and build on the skills they have already begun developing through their own practices and work,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “Our goal is to provide them with the tools necessary for continued growth, so they walk away feeling confident to fight for their farms and tackle the issues Ohio’s grain farmers face on a daily basis.”

The selected participants included Jana Caudill (DeGraff), Nolan Chamberlain (Bowling Green), Jared Cox (Dresden), Karyn Forman (Goshen), Liza Musselman (Orient), Jason Oman (Findlay), Nate Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Kip Shoemaker (Leesburg), Ken Swartz (Perrysburg), and Roger Wright (Springfield).

At the summit, participants learned more about membership organizations, commodity checkoff programs and policy priorities.… Continue reading