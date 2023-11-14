Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association annual meeting

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association is hosting a virtual annual meeting for 2023.

It will be held Wednesday Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning.

The featured speaker will be Ben Brown, senior research associate with the Food and Agriculture Policy Research institute at the University of Missouri. The virtual meeting will include the Association’s annual business meetings and board elections as well. Visit ohiocornandwheat.org for more information and to register.… Continue reading