Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association supports introduction of Farm to Fly Act

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association commends the Farm to Fly Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The bill was put forth by Ohio Congressman Max Miller (R-7th District), who was previously recognized as a Champion of Ohio Corn & Wheat. Senators Moran (R-KS), Grassley (R-IA), Duckworth (D-IL), Ricketts (R-NE), Klochubar (D-MN), and Ernst (R-IA) introduced the Senate companion, S.144, in January.

The Farm to Fly Act is a bipartisan measure that would enable the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to establish programs aimed at boosting the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This initiative connects farmers in Ohio and across the nation with the aviation sector, encouraging the use of clean aviation fuel produced from agricultural products such as corn.

"The Farm to Fly Act is a win for Ohio growers," said Tyler Drewes, President of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.