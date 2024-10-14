Ohio Corn & Wheat hires new Director of Communications and Industry Engagement

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is pleased to announce its new Director of Communications and Industry Engagement Gerry Puckett.

In this role, Puckett will be responsible for leading the development and execution of marketing and communications strategies for the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, the Ohio Corn Checkoff, and the Ohio Small Grains Checkoff. He will also serve as OCW’s spokesperson with growers and media, forge relationships with industry partners, and plan key events for the organization.

“Every day, we work to advocate, promote, and enhance opportunities for the nearly 26,000 grain farmers across the state,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “This role is a critical link in the chain to successfully drive forward our mission, and we’re excited to welcome Gerry as our newest leader to promote positive change in the agriculture community.”

Puckett brings nearly 25 years of communications and marketing experience, most recently serving as regional marketing director at Sinclair Broadcast Group where he held a number of roles since 2009.