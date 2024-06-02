Ohio Corn & Wheat joins Carbon Alliance

The American Carbon Alliance (ACA) announced that Ohio Corn & Wheat has joined as members of the ACA.

“When it comes to working for new markets and increased demand for corn products, Ohio Corn & Wheat lead the way,” said Tom Buis, CEO of the American Carbon Alliance. “They’re a tremendous asset to the ACA, and together we will work to advocate for a strong American agriculture industry through carbon capture and sequestration.”

Ohio Corn & Wheat is an organization that works on behalf of Ohio’s corn and small grain farmers through education, advocacy, and legislative policy to secure a more sustainable future.

"Sustainable aviation fuel represents a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector with American-grown corn ethanol. This not only supports Ohio farmers but also bolsters local economies and promotes energy independence," said Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn & Wheat Executive Director. "We look forward to working with the American Carbon Alliance to take a strong stand in support of Ohio growers."