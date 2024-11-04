Ohio county Farm Bureaus recognized at the national level

The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 12 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2025 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show Jan. 24-29, in San Antonio. AFBF received nearly 200 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

“With stout competition across the country for these coveted awards, Ohio once again leads the way as the state with the most CAE winners,” said Marlene Eick, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director, leadership development. “The recognition from AFBF for all of the amazing work being done by county Farm Bureaus throughout Ohio is well deserved and speaks to the mission of the organization. These 12 counties being able to share their efforts on a national stage will set an example for the strength Farm Bureau brings to the local community.”… Continue reading