Ohio Crop Progress: Soybeans progress, corn delayed

While Ohio’s soybean harvest pushed ahead of its five-year average, poor conditions for dry-down contributed to delayed corn harvest progress, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 26 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 19 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on October 29 was 57.6 degrees, 7.4 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.61 inches of precipitation, 0.15 inches above average. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 29.

Farmers throughout the State reported that corn moisture content remained above ideal levels, slowing harvest. Field activities last week included row crop harvesting, fertilizer application, and tillage. Ninety-five percent of corn was mature, and 29 percent was harvested. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 23 percent. Eighty percent of soybeans were harvested. The moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 13 percent.… Continue reading