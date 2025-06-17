Ohio crop returns outlook and final crop enterprise budgets for 2025

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management

Lower crop prices and a mix of higher and lower input costs have set the stage for another challenging profit outlook for Ohio commodity crops in 2025. Supply and demand fundamentals have both continued to affect commodity crop prices negatively. Some input costs are projected to be higher, while others are expected to remain steady or decrease. The result of this set of economic fundamentals is an outlook for low to negative margins for the 2025 corn, soybean, and wheat crops.

Production costs for Ohio field crops are forecast to be steady to slightly higher than last year, with higher machinery and equipment costs leading the way. Lower crop protection chemical prices are offset by an expected increase in product need. Fuel and crop insurance costs are also projected to be slightly lower but land rents continue to increase on average.

Variable costs for corn in Ohio for 2025 are projected to range from $502 to $614 per acre, depending on land productivity.