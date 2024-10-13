Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rent

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Every two years, Ohio State Economist Barry Ward surveys rural appraisers, agricultural leaders, professional farm managers, farmers, landowners, Farm Service Agency personnel, OSU Extension educators, and others on their knowledge of cropland values and cash rents. The latest survey was conducted from January to April, in 2024 with 131 participants. Barry had adequate data for only Northwestern and Southwestern Ohio. So not enough data was collected for other parts of the state.

Surveys (131) were collected for three land classes including top producing, average land, and bottom producing cropland. Bottom producing is NOT river bottom land but the lower producing cropland. Soil type, drainage/irrigation, fertility, size and shape of fields, location, parcel size, farm borders (trees. brush, fence rows), wildlife damage, and location to grain markets may all affect cropland values. As a reminder, this survey was conducted in Winter of 2024 and since then crop prices have fallen and drought concerns may have an effect on future cropland prices and cash rents. … Continue reading