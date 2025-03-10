Ohio dairy producers get an industry update at annual meeting

In February, more than 130 dairy farmers and industry representatives attended the 2025 Ohio Dairy Producers Association annual meeting in Wooster.

ODPA continues to be a strong voice for Ohio’s dairy farmers with the Ohio Governor, state agencies, the Ohio General Assembly and the United States Congress. CEO Scott Higgins highlighted last year’s advocacy efforts and shared the organization’s Ohio Dairy Industry Strategic Plan that is working to shape a prosperous future for dairy. The plan focuses on three important growth areas for Ohio: expanding existing dairy product processing and manufacturing capabilities, recruiting new dairy companies, and supporting dairy farm expansion. Attendees watched a new video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U09yusCvYF8) encouraging companies to consider Ohio, which was created by JobsOhio and features ODPA, Kroger, and MVP Dairy.

Leaders in the dairy industry addressed the current state of the industry and the evolving needs of Ohio’s dairy farms.

Featured presentations included:

OSU Dairy Science Department and progress updates on the Waterman – Multispecies Animal Learning Center

Ohio Dairy Research Fund Update including student research poster presentations

Federal Order 33 Market Administrator Report

State of the Industry with key insights and recommendations to address evolving future trends

Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health.

