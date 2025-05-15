Ohio Department of Agriculture expands Spotted Lanternfly quarantine area

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is expanding the spotted lanternfly (SLF) quarantine to include counties in northeast and northwest Ohio to reduce the spread of the invasive insect.

The six new counties now under quarantine are: Wood, Seneca, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, and Carroll counties. A map of all counties under quarantine can be found here.

Under quarantine, products such as trees and nursery stock may not be moved out of the area without a compliance agreement, permit, or inspection certificate. Producers who ship these products to non-regulated areas must have their stock inspected and each load must be accompanied by a certificate which confirms their product is free of SLF.

Businesses that need assistance with certifying shipments of products at risk of spreading SLF, should reach out to ODA’s Plant Pest Control Section for assistance.

The updated quarantine is a result of several new infestations reported through ODA's online Ohio Plant Pest Reporter.