Ohio Department of Agriculture issues temporary bird movement ban in western counties

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a proclamation this week imposing a temporary ban on the movement of live birds from non-commercial premises across 13 western Ohio counties. The move is the latest in an effort to contain the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to the proclamation, the affected counties include Darke, Mercer, Van Wert, Auglaize, Paulding, Putnam, Allen, Hardin, Logan, Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble. This restriction applies to poultry, wild game birds, fancy poultry species, and exotic species at public and private events such as exhibitions, auctions, swap meets, flea markets, livestock markets, and other sales or gatherings.

The decision comes as HPAI continues to pose a significant threat to Ohio's poultry industry, which ODA notes contributes $4.9 billion to the state's economy and supports more than 16,000 jobs. Since the start of 2025, over 14 million birds on 73 premises in Ohio have been impacted by the virus, which spreads through contact with infected birds' saliva, nasal secretions, and feces, including from wild birds migrating through the state.