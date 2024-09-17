Ohio drought sparks urgent insurance questions

The drought of 2024 means Ohio farm fields are especially susceptible to catching fire. It’s a grim reality as farmers are already dealing with enough on their plate during this busy season. Reports of various fires around the state, including this soybean blaze from Sept. 12 in northeast Champaign Co., bring to mind questions from farmers about not only how to prevent and be prepared for such an emergency, but what insurance covers if they find themselves in such a situation. Does my insurance cover a combine loss by fire? What about the crop in the field? Does the cause of the fire matter? This featured audio interview between Anna Hall Stroud, CEO of Paul Hall & Associates Insurance and Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood dives into the hot topic.… Continue reading