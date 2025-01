The Ohio Fair Managers Association celebrated a century annual conventions in early January. At the event there were five inductees into the Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame on Jan. 5: Conrad Haneberg, Medina County Fair; Paul Harris, Great Geauga County Fair (posthumously); John T. Ricketts, Fairfield County Fair (posthumously); James “Jim” May, Portage “Randolph” County Fair; and Charlene “Charlie” Fliger, Ashland County Fair.… Continue reading