Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting highlights

Several awards were announced at the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Dec. 7, including three people who have left indelible marks on the agriculture industry and Farm Bureau. The 2023 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Bob Gibbs of Holmes County, Jerry Lahmers of Tuscarawas County and Virgil Strickler of Franklin County.

Honorees were recognized for lifetime achievements that benefited Ohio’s farming community.

Bob Gibbs

Bob Gibbs’ career as a farmer, Farm Bureau leader and U.S. Congressman has had an enormous impact on agriculture in the state and throughout the country. During his career, Gibbs has worked to address environmental, property rights and trade issues that impact production agriculture. He helped reform federal water resource policy, funded the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and assisted small communities’ access to affordable clean water utilities.

Farm Bureau president Bill Patterson and executive vice president Adam Sharp present the Distinguished Service Award to Bob Gibbs.

