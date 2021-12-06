Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting to be held Dec. 9 -10

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation members will be “Together Again” as the organization holds its 103rd annual meeting Dec. 9 and 10 in Columbus.

Nearly 385 delegates from all Ohio counties will establish the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, elect leaders, recognize county Farm Bureau and individual achievements and honor industry leaders.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson and the organization’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp. Attendees also will hear from Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker.

County Farm Bureaus will be recognized for innovative local programming, and individuals will be honored for their work to build membership and their contributions to the farm and food community.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee will name their new leadership and the 2021 YAP award winners will be recognized.

The inaugural Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Breakfast takes place Dec. 10 in conjunction with the annual meeting.