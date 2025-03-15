Ohio Farm Bureau county leaders face uncertainty in D.C. amid concerns in Farm Bill, taxes, tariffs

Ohio Farm Bureau leaders recently traveled to Washington, D.C., for the organization’s annual County Presidents’ Trip, meeting with lawmakers to discuss pressing agricultural issues. From the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Farm Bill to the looming expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, policy challenges took center stage. Lawmakers, including Representatives Troy Balderson, Warren Davidson, Shontel Brown, and David Taylor, weighed in, alongside House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn “GT” Thompson.

Ohio’s newly elected Senators, Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, also addressed key topics, including trade policies and the response to the bird flu outbreak affecting western Ohio. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall wrapped up the trip with a call for swift action to support farmers.

Join Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood as he reports from Washington, D.C., covering the key takeaways from the visit.

