Ohio Farm Bureau election resources

The Ohio Farm Bureau Agriculture for Good Government Political Action Committee (AGGPAC) Friend of Agriculture designations were announced in the 2022 Election Guide, included in the October Buckeye Farm News. Take a look at the guide before voting early or going to the polls Nov. 8. Here is more about our process for determining the Friend of Agriculture designation and why some offices receive no designation.

How does AGGPAC designate Friends of Agriculture?

The Friend of Agriculture designation recognizes Ohio General Assembly and U.S. congressional candidates for their views on issues of importance to agriculture, and for their alignment with Farm Bureau policy.

In open seat screenings where the incumbent is not seeking re-election, both candidates, one candidate, or neither candidate in a race can receive this designation after being screened by a committee of Farm Bureau members from counties within that district. A different process is used to evaluate Ohio Supreme Court candidates.… Continue reading