Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation annual golf invitational details, 2025 honoree announced

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is excited to invite industry professionals, community members, and golf enthusiasts to participate in the 2025 Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Golf Invitational June 23 at Scioto Reserve Country Club in Powell.

The annual golf outing is a cornerstone event for the foundation, with proceeds directly supporting its mission to inspire innovation and cultivate investment in Ohio’s farm and food community.

Each year, the foundation recognizes exceptional leadership in Ohio agriculture. This year’s honoree is Tara Durbin.

Durbin serves as Chief Lending Officer for Agriculture at Farm Credit Mid-America. As a member of the association’s Executive Committee, Tara provides strategic leadership for retail sales and operations teams across the Association’s territory. She previously served as Senior Vice President Agricultural Lending, leading retail teams in Ohio. She began her career as a Financial Services Officer in 2001 and held roles of increasing responsibility in agricultural lending.

Tara holds a bachelor’s in Agriculture and Business Marketing from Wilmington College and a master’s in Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.… Continue reading