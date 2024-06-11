Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awarded $57,000 in scholarships

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded over $57,000 in scholarships to students across the state. Annually, the foundation recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education, or scientific research.

According to Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board President Amy McCormick, the foundation has been unwavering in its commitment, placing an intentional focus on its mission to inspire and educate future leaders in agriculture. It’s a commitment that goes beyond mere words; it materializes in the form of financial support through scholarships, directly impacting the lives of students.

“The stories of these scholarship recipients aren’t just impressive — they’re a testament to the vibrant future of farming and food production,” McCormick said. “Every application we review showcases the dedication, ingenuity and leadership these students will bring to agricultural careers. It’s our privilege to support their growth and watch them blossom. This isn’t just investment; it’s an investment in the very fabric of Ohio’s thriving agriculture scene.… Continue reading