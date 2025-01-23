Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards inaugural Growing Tomorrow grants

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded its first-ever Growing Tomorrow Grants to help inspire, encourage and nurture young agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs to find creative and transformative ways to address challenges facing the agricultural sector.

A total of two grants, equaling $50,000, were awarded to young professionals and entrepreneurs who are looking to generate wider and deeper public understanding of farming and the ways that agriculture impacts our nation and our communities.

Winchester Farm Exchange ($30,000)

The Winchester Farm Exchange, located in Canal Winchester, was started by owners Trish Preston and Chelsie Casagrande-Smith. It is a community gathering space, which includes a local farm-to-table grocery store, and serves the community by offering over 50 bakers, makers, and meat and produce vendors a space to sell their goods. The Exchange also leverages its space and vendors to help customers become more acquainted with their local farmers and more educated about the way their food is produced.… Continue reading