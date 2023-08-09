Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards Workforce Development & Ag Literacy Grants

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded grants to fund efforts in agriculture-related programming created to enhance agricultural literacy efforts while creating pathways for young people to learn about the variety and viability of careers in agriculture. The new Workforce Development & Ag Literacy grants are designed exclusively for county Farm Bureaus.

“We believe that the key to a vital agricultural industry in the next decade and beyond that is helping young people understand all the growth opportunities agriculture has to offer,” said Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “By helping young people gain a better understanding of agriculture, we introduce them to the educational and employment possibilities related to farming.”

A total of four grants were awarded to county Farm Bureaus in the amount of $5,000 each. This funding may be used for new education programs or to expand existing programs that focus on grades 6-12.… Continue reading